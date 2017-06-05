Pooler gifts land, approves plans for...

Pooler gifts land, approves plans for new GBI crime lab in city

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Officials in Pooler this week turned over land and signed off on plans for a new regional crime laboratory for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. City Council members in the west Chatham city voted unanimously Monday to approve site plans for the new GBI campus - a combined 66,000-square-foot facility comprised of a three-story forensic crime lab and a one-story morgue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) May 31 ANONYMOUS 86
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC