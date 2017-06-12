Police ID 18-year-old killed in Savan...

Police ID 18-year-old killed in Savannah shooting

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Savannah-Chatham police tweeted this photo of a shooting in the 9100 block of White Bluff Road, at the Heritage Square Apartment Complex. Police say an 18-year-old man was shot to death in at a southside Savannah apartment complex Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 9 hr ANONYMOUS 88
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC