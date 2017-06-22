Perdue chooses Savannah as backdrop for preliminary NAFTA talks
From left, Georgia Ports Authority Board Chair Jimmy Allgood and GPA executive director Griff Lynch welcome U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Mexican Secretary of Agriculture Jose Calzada to Garden City Container Terminal, as the 11,300-TEU containership CMA CGM Lyra works in the background. By all accounts, former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue hit one out of the park when the now-U.S. Secretary of Agriculture played host to the agriculture ministers of Canada and Mexico in Savannah this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|blackmen blackman
|93
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC