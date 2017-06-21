Optim finds last-minute buyer for Mil...

Optim finds last-minute buyer for Millen hospital

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Savannah-based Optim Health System has sold its medical facility in Millen to GA Medical Holdings Corp., just days before the 25-bed "critical access" hospital was slated to close, Georgia Health News reported this week. The sale, which was finalized June 16, allows the Jenkins County hospital to maintain uninterrupted daily operations and ensures a fluid transition for staff, employees, and patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jun 17 amariah1980 92
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,942,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC