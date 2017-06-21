Optim finds last-minute buyer for Millen hospital

Savannah-based Optim Health System has sold its medical facility in Millen to GA Medical Holdings Corp., just days before the 25-bed "critical access" hospital was slated to close, Georgia Health News reported this week. The sale, which was finalized June 16, allows the Jenkins County hospital to maintain uninterrupted daily operations and ensures a fluid transition for staff, employees, and patients.

