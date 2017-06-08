Oprah: I can't afford to save Savannah-filmed - Underground'

The series was cancelled last week by WGN after two seasons with the network citing "a new direction" as the reasoning, which led many fans on social media to call for other platforms such as Netflix or Amazon to revive the Savannah-shot show. One option being floated around was Oprah's OWN network, which currently features the hit show, "Queen Sugar," but it seems like that is not a possibility due to the high cost per episode to make the show.

