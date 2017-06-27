Not-so-random acts of kindness
NANCY BRANDON'S second novel, Show Me a Kindness, begins just as the effects of the Great Depression are hitting Vidalia, Georgia, and the book is a lot like the onion that would make the town famous - sweet yet complex, with a bit of a bite. The challenges of poverty and staid social mores spur the plot and cast of characters, who are also dealing with mental illness, closeted homosexuality, and racial inequality at a time when such things weren't even named.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|poolernewbie
|96
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC