Not-so-random acts of kindness

NANCY BRANDON'S second novel, Show Me a Kindness, begins just as the effects of the Great Depression are hitting Vidalia, Georgia, and the book is a lot like the onion that would make the town famous - sweet yet complex, with a bit of a bite. The challenges of poverty and staid social mores spur the plot and cast of characters, who are also dealing with mental illness, closeted homosexuality, and racial inequality at a time when such things weren't even named.

