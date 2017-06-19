New restaurant 'Edgar's Proof and Provision' opens in downtown Savannah
The restaurant is located inside the Hilton DeSoto hotel on Liberty St. and hosted it's grand opening on Thursday night. Edgar's Proof and Provision will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks.
