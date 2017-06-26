Mother, daughter say cold chicken led...

Mother, daughter say cold chicken led to attack

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

The incident happened at the Qwik Chick takeout stand in Baxley, Georgia on Thursday when a restaurant owner took a complaint from a customer about getting cold chicken and not enough french fries. During the conversation, a female suspect attacked restaurant owner Jeanette Norris, according to Savannah, Georgia-based WTOC .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 12 hr BLACKMON MAN BLAC... 95
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,984 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC