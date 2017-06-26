Mother, daughter say cold chicken led to attack
The incident happened at the Qwik Chick takeout stand in Baxley, Georgia on Thursday when a restaurant owner took a complaint from a customer about getting cold chicken and not enough french fries. During the conversation, a female suspect attacked restaurant owner Jeanette Norris, according to Savannah, Georgia-based WTOC .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|12 hr
|BLACKMON MAN BLAC...
|95
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC