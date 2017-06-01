Memorial University Medical Center celebrates new sign for children's hospital

Dwaine and Cynthia Willett speak at the celebration at the children's hospital at Memorial University Medical Center A sign for the new Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah was celebrated Thursday at Memorial University Medical Center. A couple whose $5 million naming gift highlighted a funding effort for the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital at Savannah said Thursday their action was sparked by love.

