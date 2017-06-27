Mary J. Blige playing Savannah on Sep...

Mary J. Blige playing Savannah on September 22

R&B star Mary J. Blige will perform at Savannah Civic Center's MLK Jr. Arena on Friday, September 22 in support of her Strength of a Woman Live tour. Considered "the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Blige was born in the Bronx but spent the first few years of her life in Savannah.

