Mary J. Blige playing Savannah on September 22
R&B star Mary J. Blige will perform at Savannah Civic Center's MLK Jr. Arena on Friday, September 22 in support of her Strength of a Woman Live tour. Considered "the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Blige was born in the Bronx but spent the first few years of her life in Savannah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|poolernewbie
|96
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC