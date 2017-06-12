Leopold's opens ice cream kiosk at Savannah/Hilton Head Int'l Airport
The popular downtown Savannah ice cream shop opened a kiosk at the airport on June 12 that's set up between the JetBlue and American Airline gates. They offer singles, double and pints of classic flavors such as Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Chocolate Chewies & Cream and Tutti Frutti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|88
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC