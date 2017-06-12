Leopold's opens ice cream kiosk at Sa...

Leopold's opens ice cream kiosk at Savannah/Hilton Head Int'l Airport

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The popular downtown Savannah ice cream shop opened a kiosk at the airport on June 12 that's set up between the JetBlue and American Airline gates. They offer singles, double and pints of classic flavors such as Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Chocolate Chewies & Cream and Tutti Frutti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Mon ANONYMOUS 88
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC