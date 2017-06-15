Judge Phyllis Kravitch dies, recalled as small in stature with giant reputation
Judge Phyllis Kravitch, who was Chatham County's first female Superior Court judge before going to the federal appellate bench, was recalled Thursday as a trailblazer who dedicated her life to the law. "She has been a role model she blazed trails for all of us," Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|BBC GANGBANG SQUADS
|90
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC