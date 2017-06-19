JCSO safely locates all 3 girls repor...

JCSO safely locates all 3 girls reported missing last week

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Saturday afternoon in regards to three missing teen girls who were all reported missing in just a week's time. Natalie Walker, 16, Summer Jenkins, 16, and April Damron were all reported missing.

