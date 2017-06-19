JCSO safely locates all 3 girls reported missing last week
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Saturday afternoon in regards to three missing teen girls who were all reported missing in just a week's time. Natalie Walker, 16, Summer Jenkins, 16, and April Damron were all reported missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|2 hr
|BLACKMON MAN BLAC...
|95
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC