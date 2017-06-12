Hurricane season Check that insurance...

Hurricane season Check that insurance coverage

With this year's hurricane season underway, this is a good time for Savannah-area property owners to examine their insurance policies and the coverage they have to cover storm losses. Many Coastal Empire and Lowcountry residents are still smarting from the blow Hurricane Matthew dealt last October when the storm that devastated the Caribbean as a Category 4 scraped up our coastline as a weakened Category 1 hurricane, making landfall just southeast of McClellanville, S.C. A minimal hurricane in our area that brought Category 1-strength winds to Tybee and strong tropical storm force winds to the rest of the county, Matthew nevertheless caused more than $62 million in damage in Chatham alone.

