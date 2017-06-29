How One Of Savannah's Best Restaurants Is Investing in Future Talent
When New Yorkers John O. Morisano and Mashama Bailey opened the Grey in an old Greyhound bus station in Savannah, Georgia, they set out to create a restaurant that would become as much a fixture of its community as the art deco building it occupied. Two years in, the Port City restaurant has established itself as a Southern-dining destination - an essential restaurant in the region , according to Eater's restaurant editor Bill Addison - and the duo is taking concerted steps to further tie the restaurant to its city and invest in the future of Savannah restaurants.
