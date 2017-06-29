How One Of Savannah's Best Restaurant...

How One Of Savannah's Best Restaurants Is Investing in Future Talent

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Eater

When New Yorkers John O. Morisano and Mashama Bailey opened the Grey in an old Greyhound bus station in Savannah, Georgia, they set out to create a restaurant that would become as much a fixture of its community as the art deco building it occupied. Two years in, the Port City restaurant has established itself as a Southern-dining destination - an essential restaurant in the region , according to Eater's restaurant editor Bill Addison - and the duo is taking concerted steps to further tie the restaurant to its city and invest in the future of Savannah restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 5 hr BLACKMAN BLACKMEN 97
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC