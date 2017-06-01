Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 homes in Savannah's Tatemville
Volunteers break ground Thursday on a three-house Habitat for Humanity "blitz build" project in Savannah's Tatemville neighborhood. The project, done in conjunction with the Greater Savannah Home Builders Association, is supposed to be complete by the end of the month, giving three local families new residences.
