Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on...

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 homes in Savannah's Tatemville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Volunteers break ground Thursday on a three-house Habitat for Humanity "blitz build" project in Savannah's Tatemville neighborhood. The project, done in conjunction with the Greater Savannah Home Builders Association, is supposed to be complete by the end of the month, giving three local families new residences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) 14 hr Twinin 5
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Wed ANONYMOUS 86
Helicopters all day, all night Tue Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC