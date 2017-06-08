GPA's Garden City Terminal volumes co...

GPA's Garden City Terminal volumes continue to grow

13 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

More than 9,500 TEUs were moved on and off of the OOCL France, one of two 13,000-plus TEU vessels to call the Port of Savannah within 21 days. The arrival of larger vessels helped contribute to a record-breaking month for the Georgia Ports Authority.

