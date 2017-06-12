Good News: Summer Service

Good News: Summer Service

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Most students count down the days until the start of summer and the end of responsibility., but for one group of junior high school students visiting Savannah this week, the hard work began when school ended. The Mission Serve mission trip spread good work around Savannah this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Mon ANONYMOUS 88
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC