Georgia Supreme Court dismisses Judge Tammy Stokes' challenge in court dispute
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Chatham County Recorder's Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes' challenge to a September court action stripping her of administrative duties in the court. "As there remains on appeal nothing for this court to review, the appeal hereby is dismissed," the court's justices unanimously agreed.
