GBI investigating shooting death during SWAT/CNT raid

On Friday, June 23, at about 6:25 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of a shooting at the request of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department . The shooting occurred as the SCMPD SWAT and Chatham Narcotics Team were serving a search warrant at 512A W 38th St., Savannah, GA.

