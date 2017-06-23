Garden Guru: Pineapple lily easy to grow, exotically beautiful
The pineapple lily, like this variety called Glow Sticks, is cold hardy from zones 6 to 9 and is an easy bulb to grow provided you have good winter drainage. The pineapple lily produces strapped leaf foliage that may be green or shades of burgundy depending on the variety.
