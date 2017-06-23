Garden Guru: Pineapple lily easy to g...

Garden Guru: Pineapple lily easy to grow, exotically beautiful

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

The pineapple lily, like this variety called Glow Sticks, is cold hardy from zones 6 to 9 and is an easy bulb to grow provided you have good winter drainage. The pineapple lily produces strapped leaf foliage that may be green or shades of burgundy depending on the variety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 3 hr amariah1980 94
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,996,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC