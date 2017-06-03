Gallery Listings
Through June 4. Jepson Center, 207 W. York St. This community exhibition by the Savannah Portrait Society provides professional artists the opportunity to engage in portrait painting from the live model and promotes the professional practice and public appreciation of fine art portraiture. Free for museum members; general admission applies for non-members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 31
|ANONYMOUS
|86
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC