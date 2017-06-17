Ga. Supreme Court to hear appeal for 3 former Ft. Stewart soldiers in 1992 slaying
The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday will hear oral arguments by attorneys for three former Fort Stewart soldiers who are challenging their convictions and life prison sentences in the 1992 drive-by slaying of Marine Corps veteran Stanley Jackson. Appellate defense attorneys Steven Sparger of Savannah and Peter Camiel of Seattle with the Centurion Ministries are challenging what they contend was a failure of prosecutors to provide the defense with material that could have benefited the defendants.
