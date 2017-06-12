Former Savannah pastor sentenced to prison, fines in embezzlement case
Former pastor of Second African Baptist Church, Corey Brown, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and owes the church $178,140.40 after being indicted on charges of embezzling money over nearly a 10-year period. Brown was the church's pastor between the years of 1999 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|BBC GANGBANG SQUADS
|90
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC