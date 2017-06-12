Former Savannah pastor sentenced to p...

Former Savannah pastor sentenced to prison, fines in embezzlement case

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Former pastor of Second African Baptist Church, Corey Brown, has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and owes the church $178,140.40 after being indicted on charges of embezzling money over nearly a 10-year period. Brown was the church's pastor between the years of 1999 and 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Thu BBC GANGBANG SQUADS 90
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC