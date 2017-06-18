First African Baptist Church: A place...

First African Baptist Church: A place of leadership and service

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

This church on Franklin Square is the one of the oldest continuously operating African-American churches in North America. It dates back to 1773 and the organization of a congregation at nearby Brampton Plantation by the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Sat amariah1980 92
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC