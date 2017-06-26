Descendants gather for rededication o...

Descendants gather for rededication of cemetery in Sutherland's River

SUTHERLAND'S RIVER - As the waters of Sutherland's River moved swiftly past, the centuries-old cemetery tucked behind the old East Pictou Rural High School was re-dedicated on Saturday. The event drew descendants of those buried here from as far away as P.E.I., New Brunswick and even Savannah, Ga.

