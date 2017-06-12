Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy wraps up in Savannah
The Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy wrapped up its week-long program with a tour of DIRRT Environmental Solutions, Inc. The 52 young women who participated in the academy also had the opportunity to hear from six top female executives in a panel discussion. The Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy is designed to empower high school sophomore and junior young ladies to reach their full potential.
