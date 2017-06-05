David J's dark entry into Savannah

David J's dark entry into Savannah

Living room shows are all the rage, but a Goth legend is taking the format to a whole new level. David J of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets fame will perform an entirely unique and distinctly Savannah concert at the Bonaventure Funeral Home Chapel.

