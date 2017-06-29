Dakota Johnson photographed filming new movie in Savannah

The Daily Mail has published photos of "50 Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson filming "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in Savannah. In addition to Johnson, "The Peanut Butter Falcon" stars Shia LaBeouf and two time Academy AwardA nominee Bruce Dern The movie follows a down on his luck crab fisherman as he embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wresting school in rural North Carolina and away from the retirement home where he's lived most of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.