Dakota Johnson photographed filming new movie in Savannah
The Daily Mail has published photos of "50 Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson filming "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in Savannah. In addition to Johnson, "The Peanut Butter Falcon" stars Shia LaBeouf and two time Academy AwardA nominee Bruce Dern The movie follows a down on his luck crab fisherman as he embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wresting school in rural North Carolina and away from the retirement home where he's lived most of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|10 min
|White guy
|98
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC