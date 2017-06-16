Convicted serial rapist sentenced to life in prison without parole in Savannah attacks
Chatham County Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot also imposed a life parole term on a conviction for kidnapping a child under the age of 14. "I have no question in my mind that this defendant should never have the opportunity to be paroled," Abbot said. She praised the poise and bravery of the three victims that came to court and testified saying, "it did not go unnoticed by this court."
