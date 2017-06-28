Consolidated Armstrong-Georgia Southern plans continue to take shape

Georgia Southern University President Jaimie Hebert says he anticipates a draft plan for a combined Armstrong State-Georgia Southern will be complete in August. "In two to three weeks, you will hear the entire academic plan coming out," Hebert said Wednesday after a meeting of a committee charged with implementing the state-mandated consolidation of the two universities, which are about 50 miles apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.