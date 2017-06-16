Coastal advocacy group celebrates two decades
In its first two decades The Center for a Sustainable Coast has wielded science-based facts to speak out about coastal problems, defending the public's interest on issues from water quality to salt marshes to ocean shorelines. Dave Kyler, the center's co-founder and its director since its start, grew up in western Pennsylvania but knew the Georgia coast was something special when he first saw it as he flew into Brunswick airport in the late 1970s.
