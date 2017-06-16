Coastal advocacy group celebrates two...

Coastal advocacy group celebrates two decades

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

In its first two decades The Center for a Sustainable Coast has wielded science-based facts to speak out about coastal problems, defending the public's interest on issues from water quality to salt marshes to ocean shorelines. Dave Kyler, the center's co-founder and its director since its start, grew up in western Pennsylvania but knew the Georgia coast was something special when he first saw it as he flew into Brunswick airport in the late 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 4 hr ANONYMOUS 91
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,482 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC