Closing arguments expected to begin this afternoon in Savannah serial rape trial
Prosecutors rested their case this morning against accused serial rapist Theron Morrell Hendrix and the defendant informed the court he would not testify, in effect completing evidence. Closing arguments in the case before a Chatham County Superior Court jury was scheduled to begin this afternoon.
