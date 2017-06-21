City of Savannah launches new ParkSavannah app
The City of Savannah today introduced ParkSavannah, the latest way to pay for on-street metered parking. "The new ParkSavannah app makes parking easy by allowing users to purchase parking with a debit or credit card from their smartphone," said Saja Aures of the City of Savannah Public Information Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jun 17
|amariah1980
|92
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC