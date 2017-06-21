City of Savannah launches new ParkSav...

City of Savannah launches new ParkSavannah app

The City of Savannah today introduced ParkSavannah, the latest way to pay for on-street metered parking. "The new ParkSavannah app makes parking easy by allowing users to purchase parking with a debit or credit card from their smartphone," said Saja Aures of the City of Savannah Public Information Office.

