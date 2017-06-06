Chatham, Savannah officials pitch Truman Trail drainage project to public
Dr. Blake Caldwell, right, of Healthy Savannah listens as Savannah residents make comments about a proposed drainage improvement project in the Magnolia Park neighborhood. A representative for the Truman Linear Park Trail drainage project explains the details of the project during an open house in Savannah Tuesday.
