Chatham mulling tax, fee hikes in new budget

The Chatham County Commission will take comments from the public Friday on a proposed $273 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that suggests an increase in taxes and fees charged to residents of the unincorporated county. The public hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, is the first of several that will take place over the course of the next month - a requirement for the county to adopt its spending plan and property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.

