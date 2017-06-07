Chatham mulling tax, fee hikes in new budget
The Chatham County Commission will take comments from the public Friday on a proposed $273 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year that suggests an increase in taxes and fees charged to residents of the unincorporated county. The public hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday, is the first of several that will take place over the course of the next month - a requirement for the county to adopt its spending plan and property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2017-2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|11 hr
|bbc gangbang squad
|87
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC