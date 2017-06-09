Chatham County Superior Court judge v...

Chatham County Superior Court judge voids Recorder's Court order...

A Chatham County Superior Court judge has vacated a Recorder's Court ruling that a Landings resident must forfeit his dogs and be barred from future pet ownership in what the judge said was an order marked by "mistakes, misjudgments and misdirection" reminiscent of Homer's Odyssey. Recorder's Court Chief Judge Tammy Stokes' Jan. 13, 2017, order was based "on a nonexistent ordinance prosecuted by a municipal corporation with no authority to do so," Judge Louisa Abbot ruled in an appeal of Stokes' ruling "in the lamentable saga of the case of Herbert Huene and his rescue dogs."

