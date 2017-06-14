Casting Call: Shia LeBeouf, Dakota Jo...

Casting Call: Shia LeBeouf, Dakota Johnson need doctors, wrestling fans for new movie in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Feature Film, The Peanut Butter Falcon starring Shia LaBeouf , Dakota Johnson , and two time Academy AwardA nominee Bruce Dern is seeking We are looking for ADULTS and a few children of ALL ethnicities, ages and types to play doctors, nurses, water park patrons, and backyard wrestling fans! Filming takes place June 17 through Aug. 2 in the Savannah area. All positions are PAID - $64/8 HR regular rate and $140/12 HR featured and stand ins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 15 hr anonymous 89
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,924 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC