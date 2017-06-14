Casting Call: Shia LeBeouf, Dakota Johnson need doctors, wrestling fans for new movie in Savannah
Feature Film, The Peanut Butter Falcon starring Shia LaBeouf , Dakota Johnson , and two time Academy AwardA nominee Bruce Dern is seeking We are looking for ADULTS and a few children of ALL ethnicities, ages and types to play doctors, nurses, water park patrons, and backyard wrestling fans! Filming takes place June 17 through Aug. 2 in the Savannah area. All positions are PAID - $64/8 HR regular rate and $140/12 HR featured and stand ins.
