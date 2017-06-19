Bond set in matricide case

Read more: The Coastal Courier

Bond was set Monday for Nicholas Bacon, the man accused of fatally shooting his mother March 3 as they returned from Savannah. Liberty County Superior Court Judge Glen A. Cheney set a cash bond of $250,000 and property bond of $500,000.

