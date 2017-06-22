Attorneys for CAT, Savannah deny liability in Nov. 19 ferry ramp collapse

First responders blocked off an area of Rousakis Riverfront Plaza after the ramp to a city-owned dock collapsed on Nov. 19. More than 50 people were standing on the ramp when it fell. Attorneys for both the city of Savannah and the Chatham Area Transit Authority have denied responsibility for the November collapse of a River Street gangway that sent dozens of prospective ferry passengers plunging toward the Savannah River.

