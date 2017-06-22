Attorneys for CAT, Savannah deny liab...

Attorneys for CAT, Savannah deny liability in Nov. 19 ferry ramp collapse

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

First responders blocked off an area of Rousakis Riverfront Plaza after the ramp to a city-owned dock collapsed on Nov. 19. More than 50 people were standing on the ramp when it fell. Attorneys for both the city of Savannah and the Chatham Area Transit Authority have denied responsibility for the November collapse of a River Street gangway that sent dozens of prospective ferry passengers plunging toward the Savannah River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 10 hr blackmen blackman 93
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May '17 Cannonb510 3
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC