Army-themed beer takes off
Walk into the tasting room at Service Brewing Co. in Savannah, Ga., and you'll come to a wall where you're invited to write your answer to a simple question: You'll also find a corkboard where military members, first responders and other members of the community pin their symbols of service, ranging from Army Ranger tabs to civil service patches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jun 8
|bbc gangbang squad
|87
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun 1
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May 30
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May '17
|Cannonb510
|3
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC