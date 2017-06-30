Alleged gunman in Savannah gang reven...

Alleged gunman in Savannah gang revenge slaying makes court appearance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Timothy Coleman Jr., 21, appeared with his lawyer from the state Capital Defense Office in a "first apperance" before Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse Jr. in a reset of the state's Unified Appeal Procedure for death penalty cases. Earlier this week, co-defendant Arthur Newton - the alleged mastermind of the slaying - and Tyriek Walker, 21, made similar appearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Hollywood Street Names Might Finally Be ... 11 hr El Rey del Mundo 2
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) 22 hr White guy 98
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun 1 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May 30 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 282,140,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC