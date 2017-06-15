Acheson to close Savannah restaurant

13 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

"Sometimes you build something pretty with a lot of awesome artisans, you cook good food with skill and precision, you serve it with heart, professionalism and a smile, and at the end of the day it is still a financial puzzle that just doesn't work," Acheson's post read. The announcement comes a little more than a month after Acheson told the Savannah Morning News that although the restaurant at 1 West Victory Dr., was listed for sublease the space was operating as usual.

