70-plus recommendations OK'd as Armstrong-Georgia Southern consolidation continues
A committee tasked with consolidating Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities moved forward with more than 70 recommendations Wednesday, including broad plans to merge the two schools' education programs and expand regional military outreach. Unlike the previous two meetings of the group, which involved lengthy debates over academic structure at a combined university, Wednesday's session in Statesboro lasted only about one hour and attracted little fanfare.
