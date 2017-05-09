Witness: - Something went wrong' in 2014 carjack slaying
A Savannah woman incarcerated to ensure her appearance in court testified Tuesday her cousin told her "something went wrong" when Ivory Carter was slain in 2014. Marty Singleton told a Chatham County Superior Court jury that a tearful Laquan Sharelle Brown told her in a telephone call that: "It wasn't supposed to happen like that."
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Gablesmouse
|22
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|7 hr
|Old friend
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|84
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|Sun
|Man Up
|2
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC