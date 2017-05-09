Witness: - Something went wrong' in 2...

Witness: - Something went wrong' in 2014 carjack slaying

A Savannah woman incarcerated to ensure her appearance in court testified Tuesday her cousin told her "something went wrong" when Ivory Carter was slain in 2014. Marty Singleton told a Chatham County Superior Court jury that a tearful Laquan Sharelle Brown told her in a telephone call that: "It wasn't supposed to happen like that."

