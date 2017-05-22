Why New York City's Houston street is pronounced 'How-stun'
William Houstoun was born in 1755 in Savannah, Georgia. He began legal training at London's Inner Temple, but returned to Georgia in 1783 to represent his state in the Continental Congress.
