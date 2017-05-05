Weather could make south Georgia wildfire grow dramatically
Firefighters watch their strategic burn on a break on the perimeter of the West Mims Fire. A storm system that passed over the Okefenokee Swamp on Thursday not only dropped very little rain, it ushered in dry, windy weather that could send the West Mims Fire on another run, the fire incident team said.
