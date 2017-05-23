We do our best, everyone wins

IT'S that adventurous time of year once again, when the Connect Savannah staff corrals wild ballots, wrestles algorithm alligators and tackles Sasquatch-sized spreadsheets to tame the magnificent beast you see before you. The 2017 Best of Savannah issue is a 112-page safari into the city's most wondrous offerings and marvelous creatures, all decided by you, our intrepid readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.