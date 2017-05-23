We do our best, everyone wins

We do our best, everyone wins

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connect Savannah

IT'S that adventurous time of year once again, when the Connect Savannah staff corrals wild ballots, wrestles algorithm alligators and tackles Sasquatch-sized spreadsheets to tame the magnificent beast you see before you. The 2017 Best of Savannah issue is a 112-page safari into the city's most wondrous offerings and marvelous creatures, all decided by you, our intrepid readers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) May 18 anonymous 85
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May 16 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May 9 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May 9 Anonymous 22
Where can I cop h? May 5 Cannonb510 3
Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID... May 2 Fuku 1
News Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit... May 1 Pooler Resident 1
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC