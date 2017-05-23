We do our best, everyone wins
IT'S that adventurous time of year once again, when the Connect Savannah staff corrals wild ballots, wrestles algorithm alligators and tackles Sasquatch-sized spreadsheets to tame the magnificent beast you see before you. The 2017 Best of Savannah issue is a 112-page safari into the city's most wondrous offerings and marvelous creatures, all decided by you, our intrepid readers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 18
|anonymous
|85
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC