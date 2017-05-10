Wayne Hancock, Whiskey Dick, A.M. Rodriguez @The Jinx
LOOK OUT, Wayne "The Train" Hancock is on his way to Savannah! The king of juke joint swing has mastered the art of embracing tradition without sounding retro since his 1995 debut. An entertainer at heart, Hancock channels heroes like Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, and Willie Nelson with his fusion of country, honky-tonk, and pop.
