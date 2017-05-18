Volkswagen Debuts Five 2017 Concepts in Savannah
Volkswagen unveiled its enthusiast show fleet for 2017 at Southern Worthersee : The European Experience on Hutchinson Island, Savannah, Georgia this weekend. The car enthusiast event is open to all European makes and models.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|May 18
|anonymous
|85
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May 16
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May 9
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May 9
|Anonymous
|22
|Where can I cop h?
|May 5
|Cannonb510
|3
|Guy that met Ashley the truckdriver you got AID...
|May 2
|Fuku
|1
|Vox Populi: - People want to know who is commit...
|May 1
|Pooler Resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC